Newcastlewest’s Paul Kennedy has become the first rider in all the years of the Kerry Time Trial to go under 25 minutes stopping the clock at 24 minutes 58.9 seconds.

Kennedy was also the winner of League overall being the fastest rider in each of the 5 Rounds.

Last night was the final round of the TT with Killorglin’s Mike O’Shea second and Denis Lynch, Sliabh Luachra, 3rd.





Annie Horgan from the Chain Gang was the quickest lady.