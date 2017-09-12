Kenmare visitor attraction part of rope mussel industry trail

A Kenmare visitor attraction celebrating Ireland’s rope mussel industry has been launched as a new part of a seafood trail.

The Mussel House, overlooking Kenmare Bay, tells the story of an industry which began in the early 1970s and is now valued at €6.5 million.

The Mussel House adjoins Helen’s Bar on Kilmackilogue Pier, and features visual storyboards detailing Irish rope mussel production and facts about mussels.

Bord Iascaigh Mhara in partnership with Fáilte Ireland have today officially launched the Mussel House on the ‘Taste the Atlantic – a Seafood Journey’ trail.