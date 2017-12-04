Kenmare residents urged to check oil tanks following incidents of theft

Gardaí are advising people to check their oil tanks following incidents of theft reported in Kenmare.

Investigations have been underway following reports of a number of break-ins connected, Gardaí say, to a particular theft of home heating oil from a premises.

Garda Marcus Twomey said this type of crime is more prevalent in the winter months.

He said some people may not be aware their tanks have been tampered with and is urging residents in the Kenmare area to check their levels:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064-667 1160 or the Garda Confidential Line.