Kenmare Golf Club Three Brothers Classic Day One Review

60 teams with 180 golfers lined up in Kenmare. The weather was good on Friday, and the course stood up very well, with the condition of the greens in particular coming in for special mention.

A new starting system is in place this year, and the speed of play has increased substantially.

The top individual performers today were: Niall Colleran (Roscommon) and John Daly (Wexford) with 40 points.

The top teams after day 1 are:

The McCarthys from Bantry and The Slevins from Monaghan with 84 points.

The Collerans from Roscommon have 83points, as do the McEvoys from Cork.

There are 20 teams within 10 points of the lead. The O’Dwyers (Snr) and the Mahonys lead the local challenge with 82 points.