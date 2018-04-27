Kenmare chef found not guilty of assault

A Kenmare chef has been acquitted of all charges at Tralee Circuit Court.

44-year-old Nigel Higgins, of 24 Sunnyhill, Kenmare, had pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault and one count of producing a knife at his home on the 15th September 2015.

The complainant, Robert Looney, along with others, attended a party in Mr Higgins’ home in the early house of September 15th.

Mr Higgins asked Mr Looney to leave his property, however, he became verbally and physically abusive.

A number of his friends pinned him to the couch in an effort to calm him down.

Mr Looney then struck Mr Higgins a number of times, cutting him above the eye.

During the trial, defence counsel Mark Nicolas claimed his client displayed ‘the patience of Job’ on the night, considering the physical and verbal abuse he was subjected to.

When the complainant asked for a one-on-one fight outside, Mr Higgins produced a kitchen knife for the purpose of intimidation.

However, prior to the subsequent fight, Mr Higgins gave the knife to a partygoer.

Both Mr Higgins and Mr Looney received injuries in the altercation.

The jury of eight men and four women took just over an hour to deliberate and found Mr Higgins not guilty of all three charges.

Judge Patrick Meghen thanked them for their service and excused them.