Kelvin O’ Sullivan,Carraig-na-bhFear, Cork & late of Clane, Co. Kildare & The Mill, Foilmore, Caherciveen

Reposing at his home in Carraig-na-bhFear on Wednesday from 12 noon to 7pm. Reception prayers on Thursday at 1:30pm – followed by Requiem Mass at 2pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Carraig-na-bhFear. Funeral afterwards in Dun Bolg Cemetery.
Martin Ferris on Saying Farewell to Politics – November 20th, 2017
Jerry spoke to Sinn Féin TD, Martin Ferris, who announced on Saturday that he will not contest the next General Election. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/martf1.mp3
Bryan Sheehan Mini Seven Supremo! – November 20th, 2017
Bryan’s former primary school principal, Martha Woodcock, rang in from Kilkenny to pay tribute to pay to the Kerry great who’s announced his retirement. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/REPEAT3.mp3
Elderly Have Right to Arm Themselves with Tasers and Pepper Spray – November 20th,...
That’s according to Roscommon-South Leitrim TD, Michael Fitzmaurice, who says the elderly, especially in remote parts of rural Ireland, have the right to defend...
Official Response to Heavy School Bags – November 20th, 2017
Aine Lynch, CEO of National Parents' Council Primary spoke to Jerry about the Government response to the issue which has drawn a huge amount...
Kerry Jockey Set To Begin Quest For 1 Million Pounds Bonus
Outlander has been a very special horse for Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy and the pair will head for Haydock Park this Saturday in a...
Kerry Selector Reflects On Tremendous Career Of Bryan Sheehan
Kerry selector Maurice Fitzgerald has spoken of the “tremendous career” of former Kingdom footballer Bryan Sheehan. Fitzgerald has been paying tribute to his St.Mary’s club...
Listowel Coursing Meeting Preview
There’s coursing action in the County this week. The refixed Listowel meeting starts tomorrow. James O'Connor reports