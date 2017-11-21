Kelvin O’ Sullivan,Carraig-na-bhFear, Cork & late of Clane, Co. Kildare & The Mill, Foilmore, Caherciveen

Reposing at his home in Carraig-na-bhFear on Wednesday from 12 noon to 7pm. Reception prayers on Thursday at 1:30pm – followed by Requiem Mass at 2pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Carraig-na-bhFear. Funeral afterwards in Dun Bolg Cemetery.

