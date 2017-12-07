Kells Bay House and Gardens selected for Chelsea Flower Show

A world-famous fern garden in south Kerry has been selected to display at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show.

157,000 people from all over the world attend the five-day show in London in May on an 11-acre site to view garden hoping to claim a coveted gold medal.

There is also extensive TV coverage of the show.

Billy Alexander, who owns Kells Bay House and Gardens, says it is a huge honour to be selected to display his ferns at the show.

Mr Alexander says the Chelsea Flower Show will provide huge exposure for the gardens but getting there will need financial backing: