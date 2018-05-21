Kells Bay House and Gardens represented at Chelsea Flower Show

Kerry is being represented at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show.

157,000 people from all over the world are expected to attend the five-day event in London.

Billy Alexander, who owns Kells Bay House and Gardens, will exhibit a fern display at the Chelsea Flower Show; he’s the only Irish gardener competing this year.





Billy’s garden is named ‘The Wilde Atlantic Garden’, due to sponsorship and support by Wilde Aparthotels by Staycity in London.

Kells Bay House and Gardens, between Glenbeigh and Caherciveen, has a unique localised climate which allows many exotic plant species to thrive, including tree-ferns.