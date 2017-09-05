Keith O’ Donnell, Faha Glen, Faha, Killarney and formerly of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Reposing at his home in Faha tomorrow Wednesday from 5.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Privacy is requested please outside of these times. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry, on Thursday morning to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12.30p.m. Burial afterwards at Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. House strictly private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Dialysis Unit at University Hospital Kerry and the Kerry Branch of the Irish Kidney Association.