memorial service will take place at the Church of the Transfiguration Sneem at 2pm on Tuesday Sept 5th. family flowers only donations in lieu of flowers to Cork SPCA
National Glory For Kerry Cyclist
Kerry’s Sean Lacey has been crowned Men’s National Road Series champion for the second year in succession. That’s after finishing third in the Wicklow finale,...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Jeff Hendrick has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's crucial World Cup qualifier against Serbia at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow. The Burnley midfielder...
Keith Dixon, The Kopple, Ankail, Sneem
James Sayers, Derrymore West, Tralee.
Reposing at Hogan's Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee tomorrow Tuesday (Sept 5th) from 5.30pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Brendan's Church,...
Killarney in top 10 but Tralee could do better says litter survey
Killarney remains among Ireland's cleanest towns, but Tralee could do much better and is still heavily littered in many areas. That's according to the latest...
Morning Sports Update
The Liam McCarthy Cup is heading back to Galway for the first time in 29 years. The Tribesmen beat Waterford by 26 points to 2-17...