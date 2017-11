Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin have had their Men’s National League tie this weekend called off.

They were due to play Neptune but the game’s off due to a bereavement in Cork.

Killorglin this weekend hosts a section of the Men’s U18 National Cup.

The home side open proceedings at 10 tomorrow, against Limerick Celtics.

St.Mary’s and Tralee Imperials also compete in this section.