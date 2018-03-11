Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin Are Men’s Division One Champions

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin were crowned Men’s Division One champions last evening following a 90-68 point win over Fr Mathews in Cork.

The Kerry team knew exactly what they had to do going into last evening’s game as Neptune’s win over Ballincollig earlier meant Killorglin had to win to avoid a top of the table play-off and they did so in style.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” said Killorglin head coach, Ignas Sijanus. “After a long season with a lot of ups and downs and changes, we reached that point at the top now and we can celebrate and be happy.

“It’s a small town in Kerry, the players have worked hard and they deserve this. We all know that Super League is a big task, we have a lot of homework to do now before next season, but I believe we’ll be ready though for the new chapter and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Eamonn Foley is with KCYMS

Elsewhere, Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney won the Division 1B Sheild after a 87 to 81 win over Paris Texas Kilkenny.

Matt O’Neill from Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney

In the Men’s Super League meanwhile, all eyes were on two 7pm tip offs as league leaders UCD Marian and Pyrobel Killester both went into must-win battles against Moycullen and DCU Saints respectively.

Marian ran out winners over Moycullen to ensure them at least a play-off spot, while Killester still have a bit more work to do as, despite their win over DCU Saints, they have a final must-win clash in Clontarf at 6pm this evening to ensure they book a spot against Marian in a possible play-off.