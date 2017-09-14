Keanes Supervalu Killorglin Launch

Killorglin CYMS Basketball Club held the 2017/2018 season launch of their National League Team – Keanes SuperValu – last night in Killorglin Sports complex.

There was a great atmosphere at what was a very well attended event. PRO Eamonn Foley welcomed everyone to the event and made particular reference to all their sponsors, without whom the team couldn’t operate.

Kerry Area Basketball Board was represented on the night by David Ahern, and he spoke of the excitement and atmosphere that he had experienced at Killorglins home games over the last two years and was looking forward to more of the same.

Newly appointed head coach -Ignas Sijanas – told everyone how hard the team has been working in training and how welcome he has been made to feel by the people of Killorglin.

The players and coaches were available to the large number of excited young fans for chats & pictures on the night, but it was notable that it was straight into the serious business of a training session afterwards.