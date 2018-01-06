Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin Into Hula Hoops President’s Cup Final

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin are into the Hula Hoops President’s Cup Final.

They’ve won against Neptune in the last four, 87-82.

Eamonn Foley reports

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/efoley1.mp3

Three more Kerry sides have Hula Hoops National Cup semi-finals at Neptune Stadium today.

In the Under 20 Men’s KCYMS are up against KUBS-that tipped off at 10 and will be followed at midday by St Mary’s Castleisland against Maree in the NICC Women’s last four.

There’s a Hula Hoops President’s Cup semi-final for Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney this evening.

They face Ballincollig in Neptune Stadium from 8 o’clock.

Meanwhile, comeback kids Glanmire had the crowd on their feet at Neptune Stadium as they came back from a massive 15-point deficit to beat near neightbours Brunell 58-61 in the Hula Hoops Under 18 Women’s National Cup semi-final.

Stand out performances from Glanmire’s Tara Lynch and Annaliese Murphy down the stretch proved to be the difference as with just over a minute left, Glanmire took the lead for the first time in the game and kept cool, calm and collected to hold on for the win.