Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin Into Hula Hoops President’s Cup Final

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin are into the Hula Hoops President’s Cup Final.
They’ve won against Neptune in the last four, 87-82.
Eamonn Foley reports
Three more Kerry sides have Hula Hoops National Cup semi-finals at Neptune Stadium today.
In the Under 20 Men’s KCYMS are up against KUBS-that tipped off at 10 and will be followed at midday by St Mary’s Castleisland against Maree in the NICC Women’s last four.
There’s a Hula Hoops President’s Cup semi-final for Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney this evening.
They face Ballincollig in Neptune Stadium from 8 o’clock.
Meanwhile, comeback kids Glanmire had the crowd on their feet at Neptune Stadium as they came back from a massive 15-point deficit to beat near neightbours Brunell 58-61 in the Hula Hoops Under 18 Women’s National Cup semi-final.
Stand out performances from Glanmire’s Tara Lynch and Annaliese Murphy down the stretch proved to be the difference as with just over a minute left, Glanmire took the lead for the first time in the game and kept cool, calm and collected to hold on for the win.
Matt O’Neill reports