Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin Into Hula Hoops President’s Cup Final

By
radiokerrysport
-

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin are into the Hula Hoops President’s Cup Final.

They’ve won against Neptune in the last four, 87-82.

Eamonn Foley reports

Three more Kerry sides have Hula Hoops National Cup semi-finals at Neptune Stadium today.

In the Under 20 Men’s KCYMS are up against KUBS-that tipped off at 10 and will be followed at midday by St Mary’s Castleisland against Maree in the NICC Women’s last four.

There’s a Hula Hoops President’s Cup semi-final for Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney this evening.

They face Ballincollig in Neptune Stadium from 8 o’clock.

Meanwhile, comeback kids Glanmire had the crowd on their feet at Neptune Stadium as they came back from a massive 15-point deficit to beat near neightbours Brunell 58-61 in the Hula Hoops Under 18 Women’s National Cup semi-final.

Stand out performances from Glanmire’s Tara Lynch and Annaliese Murphy down the stretch proved to be the difference as with just over a minute left, Glanmire took the lead for the first time in the game and kept cool, calm and collected to hold on for the win.

Matt O’Neill reports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR