Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin Go In Search Of President’s Cup Final Place

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin tonight go in search of a place in the Hula Hoops President’s Cup Final.

They take on Neptune at Neptune Stadium from 8.30.

Eamonn Foley reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/keanesfriday.mp3

Also in the Hula Hoops National Cup semi-finals at Neptune Stadium tomorrow, at midday St Mary’s Castleisland go up against Maree in the NICC Women’s last four.

Mary’s coach Liam Culloty is expecting a tough outing http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/liamculloty.mp3

There’s a Hula Hoops President’s Cup semi-final for Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney tomorrow evening.

They face Ballincollig in Neptune Stadium from 8 o’clock.

