Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin Go In Search Of President’s Cup Final Place

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin tonight go in search of a place in the Hula Hoops President’s Cup Final.
They take on Neptune at Neptune Stadium from 8.30.
Eamonn Foley reports
Also in the Hula Hoops National Cup semi-finals at Neptune Stadium tomorrow, at midday St Mary’s Castleisland go up against Maree in the NICC Women’s last four.
Mary’s coach Liam Culloty is expecting a tough outing
There’s a Hula Hoops President’s Cup semi-final for Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney tomorrow evening.
They face Ballincollig in Neptune Stadium from 8 o’clock.