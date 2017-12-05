KDYS receive national honour in respect of work on youth health promotion

Kerry Diocesan Youth Service have received a national award in respect of their work on health promotion for young people.

KDYS were awarded the Gold Standard Health Quality Mark (HQM) at a special ceremony in Killarney.

HQM is the recognised quality assurance mark for health promotion in youth work in Ireland, developed by the National Youth Health Programme, to enhance best practice in youth organisations.

Ailish O’Neill, National Youth Health Programme Manager said congratulations were in order to staff and volunteers, in particular KDYS Health Promotion Officer Rena Powell, who guided the organisation through the process.