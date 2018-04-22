KDYS launches ‘Building Futures’ campaign at Kerry Youth Day

KDYS Youth Day takes place at the INEC Killarney today and brings together well over 1,500 young people from all over Kerry.

As part of today’s events, Kerrys’ young people will lead and launch the “KDYS Building Futures” campaign along with Deputy Micheal Healy-Rae.

As part of this campaign, at 4.30pm today will also see the official start of #teamKDYS for this years` Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle.

Youth Day highlights how KDYS has been Building Futures for young people in Kerry since 1971, through a mixture of youth clubs and specialist programmes.