KDL Weekly Round-Up

Monday 19th March 2018
Denny Division 2B
Lisard Wanderers 2-7 Mainebank Fc .
Tuesday 20th March 2018
Denny Premier B
Tralee Celtic 2-1 Rattoo Rovers .
Saturday 24th March 2018
Denny U17 League
St Brendans Park 7-1 Killarney Athletic .
Denny Youth League
Mastergeeha Fc 1-1 Killorglin Fc .
Castleisland Fc 2-0 Listowel Celtic .
Denny Premier B
Mitchels Avenue 5-3 AC Athletic .
Denny Division 1A
Sporting Listowel 3-0 Skeliga Fc .
Sunday 25th March 2018
SSE Airtricity U17 League
Kerry DL 2-2 UCD .
Denny U17 League
Tralee Dynamos 1-0 Ballyhar Dynamos .
Denny Premier A
Fenit Samphires 1-3 Killarney Celtic .
Listowel Celtic 0-2 Mastergeeha Fc .
Denny Premier B
Classic Fc 1-5 Killorglin Fc .
CSKA Tralee 3-5 Rattoo Rovers .
Denny Division 1A
Ballyheigue Athletic 3-0 Inter Kenmare .
Denny Division 1B
Killarney Athletic B 1-4 St Brendans Park.
Denny Division 2A
Ballymac Celtic 1-1 Killorglin B .
Denny Kerry District League Standings after games played on Sunday 25th March 2018
Denny Premier A
Team P W D L PTS
Killarney Celtic 10 9 1 0 28
Killarney Athletic 12 7 4 1 25
Dingle Bay Rovers 10 7 1 2 22
Castleisland Afc 10 5 4 1 19
Fenit Samphires 10 5 1 4 16
Listowel Celtic 13 3 5 5 14
Mastergeeha Fc 11 4 1 6 13
Tralee Dynamos 12 3 1 8 10
Inter Kenmare 16 0 0 16 0
Denny Premier B
Team P W D L PTS
Mitchels Avenue 16 12 3 1 39
Tralee Celtic 15 11 3 1 36
Killorglin AFC 15 10 1 4 31
Castleisland B 13 5 3 5 18
Camp United 14 5 3 6 18
AC Athletic 14 5 1 8 16
Classic Fc 13 3 1 9 10
Killarney Celt B 13 2 3 8 9
CSKA Tralee 10 2 2 6 8
Rattoo Rovers 13 2 2 9 8
Denny Division 1A
Team P W D L PTS
QPR 12 9 2 1 29
CG Killarney 14 8 5 1 29
Ballyheigue Ath 12 7 1 4 22
Atletico Ardfert 9 5 1 3 16
Strand Road 11 4 2 5 14
Ballyhar Dynamos 12 5 2 5 17
Inter Kenmare B 12 2 3 7 9
Sporting Listowel 10 3 0 6 12
Skeliga Fc 16 2 0 14 6
Denny Division 1B
Team P W D L PTS
St Brendans Park 14 8 3 3 27
Castlegregory Celt 12 7 2 3 23
Listowel Celtic B 12 7 1 4 21
Asdee Rovers 10 6 2 2 20
Windmill United 10 6 1 3 19
Killarney Ath B 13 4 1 8 13
Castlemaine Utd 11 3 2 6 11
Mastergeeha B 11 3 2 6 11
Annascaul Inch 9 0 0 9 0
Denny Division 2A
Team P W D L PTS
Killorglin B 10 7 3 0 24 Q
Classic Fc B 9 7 0 2 21
Tralee Bay Fc 11 5 2 4 17
Ballymac Celtic 9 4 2 3 14
Ballybunion Fc 12 3 4 5 13
Mitchels Ave B 10 2 1 7 7
Clanmaurice Fc 11 2 0 9 6
Denny Division 2B
Team P W D L PTS
CS C Breanainn 12 10 0 2 30 Q
Spa Road Fc 11 8 0 3 24
Mainebank Fc 11 8 0 3 24
Ballyheigue Ath B 11 4 2 5 14
Sneem Santos 10 3 2 5 11
Lenamore Rovers 7 1 0 6 3
Lisard Wanderers 10 0 0 10 0
Denny U17 League North Section
Team P W D L PTS
Rattoo Rovers 7 6 1 0 19 Q
Ballyheigue Ath 8 4 2 2 14 Q
Listowel Celtic 7 2 2 3 8
Fenit Samphires 6 2 1 3 7
Asdee Rovers 6 0 0 6 0
Denny U17 League South Section
Team P W D L PTS
St Brendans Park 6 6 0 0 18 Q
Tralee Dynamos 7 4 0 3 12
Killarney Athletic 6 3 1 2 10
Ballyhar Dynamos 6 1 2 3 5
Mastergeeha Fc 7 0 1 6 1
Denny Youth League North Section
Team P W D L PTS
St Brendans Park 6 4 2 0 14 Q
Castleisland Afc 6 3 1 2 10 Q
Tralee Dynamos 5 2 0 3 6
Listowel Celtic 5 0 1 4 1
Denny Youth League North Section
Team P W D L PTS
Killarney Celtic 7 6 0 1 18 Q
Ballyhar Dynamos 8 3 1 3 10
Killorglin Afc 7 3 1 3 10
Killarney Athletic 7 2 0 5 6
Mastergeeha Fc 5 1 2 2 5