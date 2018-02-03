John O’Regan reviews today’s matches
Evening sports update
Soccer Southampton are out of the Premier League relegation zone. They have beaten bottom side West Brom 3-2 at the Hawthorns. Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal...
KDL Underage Soccer Round-Up
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Yoga
Ails O'Connor of Dingle Yoga studio spoke to Marian O'Flaherty about her recovery from a car accident and overcoming bulimia
Nutritional Advice
Anne Darcy talks about the brain
Late night Nightclubs
Should nightclubs be allowed to stay open later into the night? Diarmuid Kearney went out on the streets of Tralee to find out what...