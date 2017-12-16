John O’Regan reviews today’s matches
KDL Underage Soccer Round-Up
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Kerry Influence In Tomorrow’s Leinster Senior Club Football Final
Tomorrow’s Leinster Senior Club football final will see a greater interest than usual from a Kerry point of view. That’s due to the O’Connor brothers...
Bus Taking Patients to Belfast for Cataract Operations Leaving Kerry Tomorrow – December 15th,...
Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae, along with Cork South-West TD Michael Collins, organised the transport for 6 people from each constituency. Jerry Harrington from Bantry...
Reopening of The Mall in Tralee – December 15th, 2017
An Outside Broadcast of Kerry Today took place in The Mall in Tralee to mark the completion of all the works and redevelopment in...
Call from the Dáil – December 15th, 2017
Michael O’Regan, political correspondent with The Irish Times, joins Jerry for the very last Call from the Dáil of 2017 http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/KT_22.mp3