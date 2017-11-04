John O’Regan reviews today’s matches
Lee Strand Juvenile Results
U14 DIV 3 BOYS: Cahersiveen 15 v St Annes 22 U14 DIV 3A GIRLS: Cahersiveen 10 v Kenmare Kestrels 30 U12 DIV 2 BOYS :...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Preston North End have confirmed Sean Maguire will undergo an operation for a hamstring injury. The club haven't set a timeframe for the striker's return,...
KDL Underage Soccer Round-Up
John O’Regan reviews today’s matches
Medical Matters
Dr. Eamon Shanahan was joined by Dr. Helena Moore, who is a consultant Neurologist to talk about mobility issues. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Med1.mp3
Can’t Sleep
With the majority of Kerry not being able to sleep at night, what simple solutions might be able to help? Deirdre spoke to Anne O'Donnell...
Knitting
Why is knitting so huge in Ireland over the past few years? Well Deirdre spoke to Events Director of the Knitting and Stitching show...