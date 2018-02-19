KDL Sunday Soccer Review

John O’Regan reports
Denny KDL Results, Weekending Sunday 18th February 2018
Wednesday 14th February
Denny Youth League
St Brendans Park 3-3 Listowel Celtic .
Friday 16th February
Denny Premier B
Castleisland B 0-3 Classic Fc .
Saturday 17th February
FAI Youth Cup 4th Round , Last 16
St Brendans Park 3-2 Conn Rangers .
Munster Junior Cup 5th Round , Last 16
Waterford Crystal 1-2 Killarney Celtic , AET .
Denny Division 2A
Killorglin Fc B 5-2 Ballymac Celtic .
Sunday 18th February
Greyhound Bar KO Cup 1st Round
Castleisland A 2-0 CG Killarney .
Denny Premier A
Tralee Dynamos 5-4 Listowel Celtic.
Killarney Athletic 4-1 Mastergeeha Fc .
Denny Premier B
Mitchels Avenue 3-2 Killorglin Fc .
AC Athletic 4-2 Rattoo Rovers .
Denny Kerry District League Standings after games played on Sunday 18th February 2018
Denny Premier A
Team P W D L PTS
Killarney Celtic 8 7 1 0 22
Killarney Athletic 11 6 4 1 22
Dingle Bay Rovers 8 6 1 1 19
Castleisland Afc 10 5 4 1 19
Fenit Samphires 8 5 1 2 16
Listowel Celtic 11 3 5 3 14
Mastergeeha Fc 9 3 0 6 9
Tralee Dynamos 11 3 0 8 9
Inter Kenmare 16 0 0 16 0
Denny Premier B
Team P W D L PTS
Tralee Celtic 13 9 3 1 30
Mitchels Avenue 13 9 3 1 30
Killorglin AFC 13 8 1 4 25
Castleisland B 12 5 3 4 18
Camp United 13 5 2 6 17
AC Athletic 12 5 1 6 16
Classic Fc 10 3 1 6 10
Killarney Celt B 13 2 3 8 9
CSKA Tralee 8 2 2 4 8
Rattoo Rovers 9 0 1 8 1
Denny Division 1A
Team P W D L PTS
QPR 10 7 2 1 23
CG Kilarney 10 5 4 1 19
Ballyheigue Ath 9 5 1 3 16
Atletico Ardfert 7 4 1 2 13
Ballyhar Dynamos 10 3 2 5 11
Strand Road 9 2 2 5 8
Inter Kenmare B 9 2 2 5 8
Skeliga Fc 6 2 0 4 6
Sporting Listowel 8 2 0 6 6
Denny Division 1B
Team P W D L PTS
St Brendans Park 13 7 3 3 24
Castlegregory Celt 12 7 2 3 23
Listowel Celtic B 11 6 1 4 18
Asdee Rovers 9 5 2 2 17
Windmill United 9 5 1 3 16
Killarney Ath B 11 4 1 6 13
Castlemaine Utd 10 3 2 5 11
Mastergeeha B 9 2 2 5 8
Annascaul Inch 8 0 0 8 0
Denny Division 2A
Team P W D L PTS
Classic Fc B 9 7 0 2 21
Killorglin Fc B 8 6 2 0 20
Tralee Bay Fc 10 5 2 3 17
Ballymac Celtic 8 4 1 3 13
Ballybunion Fc 12 3 4 5 13
Mitchels Ave B 10 2 1 7 7
Clanmaurice Fc 11 2 0 9 6
Denny Division 2B
Team P W D L PTS
CS C Breanainn 11 9 0 2 27
Spa Road Fc 10 7 0 3 21
Mainebank Fc 10 7 0 3 21
Ballyheigue Ath B 9 3 2 4 11
Sneem Santos 9 2 2 5 8
Lenamore Rovers 5 1 0 4 3
Lisard Wanderers 8 0 0 8 0
Denny U17 League North Section
Team P W D L PTS
Rattoo Rovers 6 5 1 0 16 Q
Ballyheigue Ath 8 4 2 2 14
Fenit Samphires 5 2 1 2 7
Listowel Celtic 6 1 2 3 5
Asdee Rovers 5 0 0 5 0
Denny U17 League South Section
Team P W D L PTS
St Brendans Park 5 5 0 0 15
Tralee Dynamos 6 3 0 3 9
Killarney Athletic 4 2 1 1 7
Ballyhar Dynamos 5 1 2 2 5
Mastergeeha Fc 6 0 1 5 1
Denny Youth League North Section
Team P W D L PTS
St Brendans Park 6 4 2 0 14 Q
Castleisland Afc 5 2 1 2 7
Tralee Dynamos 5 2 0 3 6
Listowel Celtic 4 0 1 3 1
Denny Youth League North Section
Team P W D L PTS
Killarney Celtic 6 5 0 1 15 Q
Ballyhar Dynamos 8 3 1 3 10
Killorglin Afc 6 3 0 3 9
Killarney Athletic 6 2 0 4 6
Mastergeeha Fc 4 1 1 2 4