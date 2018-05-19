KDL Sunday Soccer Preview

Murt Murphy previews the weekend KDL games
Munster Schools Athletics Championships Review
The Munster Schools Athletics Championships took place today. Reviewing the action is Tom O'Donoghue
Kerry Senior Ladies Football Team Manager Discusses New Role
Eddie Sheehy of Na Gaeil is the new interim Kerry Senior Ladies football team manager. Sheehy has been involved with the Na Gaeil senior...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday Afternoon Review
Murt Murphy reports
Cutting the Grog
According to Listowel alcohol and drugs counsellor Eileen Foley, by cutting down on drinking you could save yourself as much as €2,600 a year....
Between the Covers
With less than a fortnight to go to the Listowel Writers Week, their new incoming chair Catherine Moylan joined Deirdre for this months Between...
What is stalking?
Sharon Ni Bheolain is the latest well-known figure to become a victim of a stalker. However stalking is not limited to famous people. To...