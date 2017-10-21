KDL Sunday Soccer Preview

Murt Murphy previews the weekend KDL games
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA
North Kerry Football BERNARD O CALLAGHAN SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, SPONSORED BY McMUNNS BAR AND RESTAURANT BALLYBUNION ROUND 1 Ballydonoghue 1-13 to Ballylongford 0-7
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Leinster have claimed an impressive bonus points win away to Glasgow in the European Champions Cup. They won 34-18 at Scotstoun, with Noel Reid going...
Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin Advance In Presidents Cup
Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin won 84-82 at LYIT Donegal this afternoon in the first round of the Presidents Cup. Eamon Foley reports
Dr Crokes v South Kerry Showdown – October 20th, 2017
These two teams meet in Sunday’s County Senior Football Final in Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Sylvester Hennessy of the Kerry’s Eye gives his view...
A Kerryman in Catalonia – October 20th, 2017
Max Thiemann from South Kerry lives in rural Catalonia where he runs a school with his girlfriend. He spoke to Jerry about his impressions...
Call from the Dáil – October 20th, 2017
The tracker mortgage scandal dominated politics this week. Governor of the Central Bank, Philip Lane, testified before an Oireachtas committee and has been criticised...