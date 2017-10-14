KDL Sunday Soccer Preview

Murt Murphy previews the weekend KDL games
Ballyheigue Coursing Day Two Review
James O'Connor reviews the second day of the Ballyheigue Coursing meeting
Kerry Hurling and Football News
John O’Leary and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Call from the Dáil – October 13th, 2017
Michael O’Regan, parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times, looks at the events of the week in Leinster House. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_10_12_call.mp3
Why Were Our Lights Out? – October 13th, 2017
Vera O’Connor from Allman’s Terrace, Killarney wants to know why two lights in her estate have been out for five months and 18 months...
Excitement Builds Ahead of County Hurling Final Replay – October 13th, 2017
Where better to sample the excitement in Lixnaw and Ballyduff ahead of the Senior County Hurling Final than to get the atmosphere in local...