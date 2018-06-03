KDL Soccer Round-Up

John O’Regan reports
Evening Sports Update
ROWING The Irish rowing team have claimed two medals at the 2018 international competitive season opener, World Rowing Cup I in Belgrade, Serbia this morning...
Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results
Lee Strand County U14 District Football Championship Cup Eoghan Ruadh 3.15 Mid Kerry 3.19 East Kerry 4.18 Castleisland District 0.05 Plate Kenmare District 7.13 Shannon Rangers 3.04 West Kerry...
Denny Premier B Victory For Tralee Celtic
Tralee Celtic are Denny Premier B League champions. They've beaten Mitchels Avenue 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Final replay.
