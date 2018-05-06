Part One; John O’Regan
KDL Soccer Round-Up
Junior Club Football Championship Glory For Lispole
The Castleisland Mart Junior Club Football Championship Final has been won by Lispole. The decider saw them overcome Beale 1-11 to 1-8. Timmy Sheehan reports
Kerry Into Munster Junior Camogie Championship Final
Kerry are into the Munster Junior Camogie Championship Final. They’ve won 3-13 to 2-4 at Limerick in the last four to set-up a decider against...
Time to Wake Up to Coastal Erosion – May 4th, 2018
Michael O’Shea of Malachy Walsh & Partners, Tralee has a background as a research engineer and has been involved with coastal erosion studies in...
Call from the Dáil – May 4th, 2018
Parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times Michael O’Regan returns for this week’s Call from the Dáil. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/calldail4.mp3
Not Good Enough: Lack of Reassurance for Women with Cervical Cancer Fears – May...
Teresa previously had treatment for pre-cancerous cells following a smear test and is now regularly tested. She was told by her GP she’d have...