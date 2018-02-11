KDL Soccer Round-Up

Murt Murphy reports:
Killarney Celtic lose out on FAI Junior cup quarter final
Padraig Harnett has a full time report for the game:
Evening Sports update
GAELIC GAMES It was a busy day in the Allianz Football League, although four games fell victim to the weather. In Division 1 Galway continued their...
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Beaufort blogger
Hazel Joy from Beaufort is a full-time librarian and part time travel blogger. She spoke to Deirdre on the show about being a lone...
Fashion Fix with Danny Leane
Danny talks about how if we should dress for ourselves or for our age, spring colours, why sportswear is a huge trend for 2018...
Changing your SIM card due to scam callers
Deirdre spoke to Anita Ward from Ballyduff who had to change her SIM card because she got so many crank calls on Friday.