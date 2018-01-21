KDL Soccer Round-Up

Part One; John O’Regan
Part Two; Murt Murphy
Friday 19th January
Denny Premier A
Dingle Bay Rovers 6-1 Mastergeeha Fc .
Saturday 20th January
Denny Youth League
Mastergeeha Fc 0-1 Killarney Celtic
Tralee Dynamos 5-2 Listowel Celtic
Munster Junior Cup 4th Round
Killarney Celtic 7-2 Ballingarry .
Denny Division 1A
Atletico Ardfert 1-0 QPR .
Sunday 21st January
Munster Junior Cup 4th Round Last 32
CG Killarney 1-10 Janesboro Fc .
Greyhound Bar KO Cup 1st Round
Strand Road 1-3 Killorglin Fc .
Killarney Athletic 5-0 Classic Fc .
Denny Premier B
AC Athletic 1-4 Castleisland B .
Denny Division 2A
Clanmaurice Fc 2-3 Ballybunion Fc .
Denny Division 2B
CS Clochain Breanainn 1-0 Mainebank Fc .
Denny Kerry District League Standings after games played on Sunday 21st January 2018
Denny Premier A
Team P W D L PTS
Killarney Athletic 9 5 4 0 19
Killarney Celtic 6 5 1 0 16
Dingle Bay Rovers 7 5 1 1 16
Castleisland Afc 8 4 4 0 16
Fenit Samphires 6 5 1 0 16
Listowel Celtic 9 2 5 2 11
Mastergeeha Fc 8 3 0 5 9
Tralee Dynamos 9 2 0 7 6
Inter Kenmare 16 0 0 16 0
Denny Premier B
Team P W D L PTS
Tralee Celtic 13 9 3 1 30
Killorglin AFc 10 6 1 3 19
Mitchels Avenue 9 5 3 1 18
Castleisland B 11 5 3 3 18
Camp United 12 5 2 5 17
CSKA Tralee 8 2 2 4 8
AC Athletic 8 2 1 5 7
Classic Fc 7 2 1 4 7
Killarney Celt B 11 1 3 7 6
Rattoo Rovers 5 0 1 4 1
Denny Division 1A
Team P W D L PTS
QPR 10 7 2 1 23
Ballyheigue Ath 9 5 1 3 16
CG Killarney 9 4 4 1 16
Atletico Ardfert 7 4 1 2 13
Inter Kenmare B 7 2 2 3 8
Ballyhar Dynamos 8 2 2 4 8
Skeliga Fc 6 2 0 4 6
Strand Road 7 1 2 4 5
Sporting Listowel 7 1 0 6 3
Denny Division 1B
Team P W D L PTS
St Brendans Park 12 6 3 3 21
Castlegregory Celt 10 6 2 2 20
Asdee Rovers 8 5 2 1 17
Listowel Celtic B 10 5 1 4 16
Windmill United 8 4 1 3 13
Castlemaine Utd 9 3 2 4 11
Killarney Ath B 10 3 1 6 10
Mastergeeha B 7 2 2 3 8
Annascaul Inch 8 0 0 8 0
Denny Division 2A
Team P W D L PTS
Classic Fc B 8 6 0 2 18
Killorglin Fc B 6 4 2 0 14
Tralee Bay Fc 8 4 2 2 14
Ballymac Celtic 7 4 1 2 13
Ballybunion Fc 11 3 4 4 13
Clanmaurice Fc 10 2 0 8 6
Mitchels Ave B 8 1 1 6 4
Denny Division 2B
Team P W D L PTS
CS C Breanainn 10 8 0 2 24
Spa Road Fc 9 6 0 3 18
Mainebank Fc 9 6 0 3 18
Ballyheigue Ath B 9 3 2 4 11
Sneem Santos 8 2 2 4 8
Lenamore Rovers 5 1 0 4 3
Lisard Wanderers 6 0 0 6 0
Denny U17 League North Section
Team P W D L PTS
Ballyheigue Ath 8 4 2 2 14
Rattoo Rovers 5 4 1 1 13
Fenit Samphires 5 2 1 2 7
Listowel Celtic 5 1 2 2 5
Asdee Rovers 5 0 0 5 0
Denny U17 League South Section
Team P W D L PTS
St Brendans Park 5 5 0 0 15
Killarney Athletic 4 2 1 1 7
Tralee Dynamos 5 2 0 3 6
Ballyhar Dynamos 4 1 2 1 5
Mastergeeha Fc 6 0 1 5 1
Denny Youth League North Section
Team P W D L PTS
St Brendans Park 4 4 0 0 12 Q
Castleisland Afc 4 2 0 2 6
Tralee Dynamos 5 2 0 3 6
Listowel Celtic 3 0 0 3 0
Denny Youth League North Section
Team P W D L PTS
Killarney Celtic 5 5 0 0 15 Q
Killorglin Afc 6 3 0 3 9
Ballyhar Dynamos 7 2 1 4 7
Killarney Athletic 6 2 0 4 6
Mastergeeha Fc 4 1 1 2 4