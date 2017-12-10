KDL Soccer Round-Up

John O’Regan gives an update from the early action:
Ballydonoghue Are North Kerry Champions For Second Year In A Row
Ballydonoghue 1-13 Ballyduff 1-4. Ballydonoghue took on Ballyduff today in the North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship Final in Listowel Emmets’ Frank Sheehy...
Celtic Throw Away Two-Goal Lead In Against Hibs
Celtic threw away a two goal lead today against Hibs in the Scottish Premier League. Gary Smyth reports.
Dromid Through To South Kerry Final
Dromid are through to the South Kerry final, after defeating Waterville by two points, 0-11 to 1-6. South Kerry PRO Barry Clifford reports: Walsh's Super Valu...
Brexit Breakthrough – December 8th, 2017
Professor Brigid Laffan, director of the Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies and director of the Global Governance Programme at the European University Institute,...
Skipper Reunited with Yacht that Drifted Across the Atlantic to Kerry – December 8th,...
Michele Zambelli was rescued from Illumia 12 last June during a trans-Atlantic race by the Canadian Coast Guard 650km off Newfoundland. Michele, who’s a renowned...
Have We Lost our Blas for Political Inspired Balladeering? – December 8th, 2017
Once upon a time, it seemed that any political or current affairs event would inspire ballad or verse. It doesn’t seem to be the...