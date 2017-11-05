KDL Soccer Round-Up

Part One; John O’Regan
Kerry Winner At Famed Breeders’ Cup Meeting
There’s been a Kerry winner at the famed Breeders’ Cup meeting. Caledonia Road, part owned by Maurice Regan of Newtown Anner Stud, took the honours...
Coiste Tra Li Honours For Kerins O’Rahillys
The Coiste Tra Li Lee Strand Senior Football Championship Final has been won by Kerins O'Rahillys. They’ve beaten Ballymac 5-15 to 1-8 in the decider. D...
Meyler Discusses Cork Hurling Appointment
John Meyler was last month appointed as the new Cork senior hurling manager. The former Kerry boss takes over from Kieran Kingston on a two...
Medical Matters
Dr. Eamon Shanahan was joined by Dr. Helena Moore, who is a consultant Neurologist to talk about mobility issues. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Med1.mp3
Can’t Sleep
With the majority of Kerry not being able to sleep at night, what simple solutions might be able to help? Deirdre spoke to Anne O'Donnell...
Knitting
Why is knitting so huge in Ireland over the past few years? Well Deirdre spoke to Events Director of the Knitting and Stitching show...