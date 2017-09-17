Part One; John O’Regan
Historic 4 In A Row For Kerry Minor Footballers
3 goals in the first quarter gave Kerry the platform to go and win the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Final and with it their...
KDL Soccer Round-Up
Part One; John O’Regan
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card Race 10 at Curraheen Park was won by 2/1 shot Lassa Exquisite, going for Tralee’s Michael Costello...
I Had Cervical Cancer – August 29th, 2017
Irene told Jerry how she was diagnosed with cervical cancer at the age of 46, why she supports the HPV vaccine and why women...
Removal of Informed Parents’ Group HPV signs from Killarney – September 14th, 2017
Treasa Murphy speaks to Aengus O'Leary from Gneeveguilla of the Informed Parents' Group about the signs, questioning the HPV vaccine, whose removal was requested...
Should alcohol advertisements be banned? – September 14th, 2017
During the week Fianna Fáil Cllr John Joe Culloty to begin the process of banning the advertising of alcohol products. In a motion raised...