KDL Fixtures Revealed + FAI Youth Cup Draw

KDL FIXTURES Sunday 29th October 2017
Friday 27th October 2017
Denny Premier B
7-30 Killarney Celtic B v Tralee Celtic , Venue Celtic Park .
Denny Division 1A
7-30 Sporting Listowel v Ballyheigue Ath , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.
Dominos Pizza Over 35 League
7-00 Classic Fc v Listowel Celtic , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch .
Saturday 28th October 2017
SSE Airtricity U15 League
2-00 Kerry SBGL v Cork City , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch .
FAI Junior Cup 3rd Round
7-00 Killarney Celtic v Moher Celtic , Venue Celtic Park .
FAI U17 Cup 2nd Round
2-00 Killarney Celtic v Asdee Rovers .
2-00 Killarney Athletic v Ennis Town Fc .
Denny Youths League
2-00 Listowel Celtic v St Brendans Park .
Sunday 29th October 2017
Denny Premier A
11-30 Tralee Dynamos v Killarney Athletic .
11-30 Fenit Samphires v Listowel Celtic .
2-00 Mastergeeha Fc v Dingle Bay Rovers .
Denny Premier B
11-30 Killorglin Fc v CSKA Tralee .
4-00 AC Athletic v Camp United .
Denny Division 1A
11-30 CG Killarney v QPR .
4-00 Inter Kenmare v Skeliga Fc .
Denny Division 1B
11-30 Killarney Athletic B v Castlemaine United .
2-00 Listowel Celtic B v Asdee Rovers .
Denny Divison 2A
11-30 Tralee Bay Fc v Ballybunion Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch .
Denny Division 2B
11-30 Mainebank Fc v Lisard Wanderers , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.
1-30 Ballyheigue Ath B v Sneem Santos , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch .
FAI Youth Cup
2nd Round
Kerry/Clare/Desmond League Section .
Killarney Celtic (Kerry) v St Brendans Park Fc (Kerry) .
Ennis Town (Clare) v Listowel Celtic (Kerry) .
Newmarket Celtic (Clare) v Castleisland Afc (Kerry) .
Byes,
Avenue United (Clare) .
2nd Round to be played on or before 12th November 2017 .