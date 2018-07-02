KDL Fixtures Revealed

Friday 6th July 2018
Tommy Healy Memorial Cup Final
7-45 Killorglin Afc B v Mainebank Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch
Saturday 7th July 2018
SSE Airtricity U17 League
2-00 Wexford Fc v Kerry DL , Venue Ferrycarrig Park .
SSE Airtricity U15 League
3-00 Kerry SBGL v Waterford United , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .
Sunday 8th July 2018
Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup Semi Final (extra time & pens if needed)
11-30 Mitchels Avenue v Killorglin Afc A , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather .
Denny Division 1B League Play Off (extra time & pens if needed)
2-00 Listowel Celtic B v Windmill United , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather .
Wednesday 11th July 2018
SSE Airtricity U17 Mark Farren Cup 2nd Round (extra time and pens if needed)
7-00 Cork City v Kerry DL , Venue Bishopstown .