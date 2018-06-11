KDL Fixtures Revealed

Monday 11th June 2018
Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup 2nd Round (extra time & pens if needed)
7-30 Ballyheigue Athletic v Ballybunion Fc, Venue Mounthawk Park
Wednesday 13th June 2018
Tommy Healy Memorial Cup Semi Final (extra time & pens if needed)
7-45 Castlemaine Utd B v Mainebank Fc, Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
Friday 15th June 2018
Greyhound Bar KO Cup Semi Final (extra time & pens if needed)
7-45 Killarney Athletic v Killorglin Afc, Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
Saturday 16th June 2018
Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup 2nd Round (extra time & pens if needed)
7-30 Castleisland B v Mastergeeha B , Venue Castleisland .
Sunday 17th June 2018
Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup 1/4 Final (extra time & pens if needed)
11-30 CG Killarney v Ballyheigue Athletic or Ballybunion Fc , Venue Celtic Park .
Denny Division 1B
11-30 Listowel Celtic B v Castlegregory Celtic B, Venue Pat Kennedy Park .