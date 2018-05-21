KDL Fixtures Revealed

Wednesday 23rd May 2018
Denny Premier A
7-30 Fenit Samphires v Dingle Bay Rovers, Venue Mounthawk Park All weather Pitch.
Denny Division 1B
7-30 Windmill United v Castlemaine Utd , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .
Friday 25th May 2018
Greyhound Bar KO Cup ¼ Final (extra time & pens if needed)
7-00 Castleisland Afc v Killarney Athletic , Venue Castleisland .
Saturday 26th May 2018
SSE Airtricity U17 League
2-00 Cabinteely Fc v Kerry DL, Venue Kiltiernan Dublin .
Denny U17 League Semi Final (extra time & pens if needed)
4-00 Rattoo Rovers v Killarney Athletic , Venue Ballyduff .
Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup Final Replay (extra time & pens if needed)
4-15 St Brendans Park v Killarney Celtic , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .
Sunday 27th May 2018
Greyhound Bar KO Cup semi Final (extra time & pens if needed)
1-30 Mitchels Avenue v Killarney Celtic , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup 2nd Round (Extra time & pens if needed)
11-30 Strand Road Fc v Ballymac Celtic , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .
Denny Premier B
6-00 Killarney Celtic B v CSKA Tralee , Venue Celtic Park .
Denny Division 1A
11-30 Atletico Ardfert v CG Killarney , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .
1-30 Ballyheigue Athletic v QPR , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .
Tuesday 29th May 2018
SSE Airtricity U17 Mark Farren Cup 1st Round (extra time & pens if needed)
7-30 Kerry DL v Limerick Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch