KDL Fixtures Revealed

Wednesday 2nd May 2018
Denny Youth League Semi Final (Extra time & pens if needed)
7-30 Killarney Celtic v Castleisland Afc , Venue Celtic Park.
Friday 4th May 2018
Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup 1st Round (Extra time & pens if needed)
7-00 Atletico Ardfert v Classic Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
Denny Premier A
7-30 Killarney Celtic v Killarney Athletic , Venue Celtic Park .
Saturday 5th May 2018
Denny Premier A
7-00 Mastergeeha Fc v Castleisland Afc, Venue Craughdarrig Park .
Sunday 6th May 2018
SSE Airtricity U17 League
2-00 Kerry DL v Bray Wanderers , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
Greyhound Bar KO Cup 1/4 Final (Extra time & pens if needed)
11-00 Mitchels Avenue v Listowel Celtic , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
Denny Division 1A
11-30 QPR v Ballyhar Dynamos , Venue Kilbrean Park.
Monday 7th May 2018
Denny U17 League
2-00 Tralee Dynamos v Mastergeeha Fc , Venue Cahermoneen.
2-00 Killarney Athletic v St Brendans Park , Venue Woodlawn .
Denny Division 1B
2-00 Castlemaine Utd v Listowel Celtic B, Venue Castlemaine .