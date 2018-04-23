KDL Fixtures Revealed

Tuesday 24th April 2018
Denny Youth League Semi Final
6-00 St Brendans Park v Killorglin Afc, Venue Christy Leahy Park.
Friday 27th April 2018
Crumlin Hospital Charity Match
7-00 Bons Secours Hospital v Kerry Garda, Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
Saturday 28th April 2018
SSE Airtricity U17 League
2-00 Waterford Utd v Kerry DL , Venue East End United Grounds.
Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup Semi Final (Extra time & pens if needed)
2-00 Tralee Dynamos v Killarney Celtic, Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
4-00 Killarney Athletic v St Brendans Park, Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
Denny Premier A
6-30 Killarney Celtic v Mastergeeha Fc , Venue Celtic Park .
Sunday 29th April 2018
Greyhound Bar KO Cup 1/4 Finals
11-30 Killorglin Afc v Fenit Samphires, Venue Killorglin .
1-30 Mitchels Avenue v Listowel Celtic, Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup 1st Round
11-30 St Brendans Park v Killarney Athletic B , Venue Christy Leahy Park .
1-30 Strand Road Fc v Tralee Bay Fc, Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.
Denny Premier A
4-30 Castleisland Afc v Dingle Bay Rovers, Venue Castleisland .
Denny Premier B
2-00 Castleisland B v Rattoo Rovers, Venue Castleisland .
2-00 Killarney Celtic B v Classic Fc, Venue Celtic Park.
Denny Division 1B
11-30 Castlemaine Utd v Listowel Celtic B , Venue Castlemaine .
2-00 Asdee Rovers v Mastergeeha B , Venue Craughdarrig Park .