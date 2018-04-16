KDL Fixtures Revealed

Thursday 19th April 2018
Denny Premier B
7-00 Classic Fc v Mitchels Avenue, Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.
Saturday 21st April 2018
Denny Youth League Semi Finals (Extra time & pens if needed)
2-00 St Brendans Park v Killorglin Afc.
2-00 Killarney Celtic v Castleisland Afc.
Dominos Pizza U17 Cup ¼ Finals (extra time & pens if needed)
2-00 Ballyheigue Athletic v Ballyhar Dynamos , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
2-00 Rattoo Rovers v Killarney Athletic.
Sunday 22nd April 2018
SSE Airtricity U17 League
2-00 Kerry DL v Wexford Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
Denny Division 2B Play Off (Extra time & pens if needed)
4-00 Spa Road v Mainebank Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
Denny Premier A
11-30 Mastergeeha Fc v Castleisland Afc .
11-30 Killarney Celtic v Listowel Celtic .
Denny Premier B
2-00 Killorglin Afc v Castleisland B .
Denny Division 1A
11-00 Ballyheigue Athletic v Ballyhar Dynamos, Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
NOTE: Cup fixtures for next weekend to be arranged and added to the fixtures after the Cup draws are made at the KDL Delegate meeting tonight, Monday 16th April.