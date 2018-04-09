KDL Fixtures Revealed

Wednesday 11th April 2018
Dominos Pizza U17 Cup 1st Round (extra time & pens if needed)
6-45 Killarney Athletic v Listowel Celtic .
Friday 13th April 2018
Dominos Pizza Over 35 Cup ¼ Final (extra time and pens if needed)
7-00 Classic Fc v Mastergeeha Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
8-15 Tralee Dynamos v Inter Kenmare , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
Saturday 14th April 2018
Denny Youths League
2-00 Killarney Celtic v Mastergeeha Fc .
Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup ¼ Finals (extra time & pens if needed)
2-00 Listowel Celtic v St Brendans Park .
2-00 Killarney Athletic v Castleisland Afc .
Denny Premier B
7-00 AC Athletic v Castleisland B , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch .
Denny Division 2A
7-00 Classic Fc B v Killorglin B , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .
Sunday 15th April 2018
SSE Airtricity U17 League
2-00 Kerry DL v Cork City , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .
Munster Junior Cup Semi Final (extra time & pens if needed)
2-30 Pike Rovers v Killarney Celtic , Venue Pike Rovers Grounds .
Tommy Healy Memorial Cup 1st Round (extra time & pens if needed)
3-30 Tralee Bay Fc v Clanmaurice Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.
Denny Premier A
5-30 Killarney Athletic v Tralee Dynamos .
Denny Premier B
5-30 Tralee Celtic v CSKA Tralee , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .
Denny Division 1A
11-30 Sporting Listowel v CG Killarney , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .
5-30 (Provisional Fixture) Ballyheigue Athletic v QPR , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.
Denny Division 1B
11-30 Listowel Celtic B v Killarney Athletic B .
11-00 Asdee Rovers v Castlegregory Celtic , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .
Denny Division 2A
5-30 Ballymac Celtic v Mitchels Avenue B , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .