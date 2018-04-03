KDL Fixtures Revealed

Wednesday 4th April 2018

Greyhound Bar KO Cup 2nd Round (extra time & pens if needed)

7-30 Killarney Celtic v Dingle Bay Rovers .

Thursday 5th April 2018

Dominos Pizza U17 Cup ¼ Final (extra time & pens if needed)

5-30 Asdee Rovers v St Brendans Park .

Friday 6th April 2018

Dominos Pizza Over 35 Cup (extra time & pens if needed)

7-00 Classic Fc v Mastergeeha Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.

8-15 Tralee Dynamos v Inter Kenmare , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.

Saturday 7th April 2018

SSE Airtricity U17 League

2-00 Limerick Fc v Kerry DL , Venue Hogan Park.

FAI Youth Cup Semi Final (extra time & pens if needed)

2-00 St Brendans Park v St Kevins Boys , Venue Christy Leahy Park.

Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup ¼ Final (extra time & pens if needed)

2-00 Killarney Celtic v Killorglin Afc.

Dominos Pizza U17 Cup (extra time & pens if needed)

2-00 Killarney Athletic v Listowel Celtic .

2-00 Dingle Bay Rovers v Ballyheigue Athletic .

2-00 Mastergeeha Fc v Tralee Dynamos .

Dominos Pizza Over 35 Cup (extra time & pens if needed)

7-00 St Brendans Park v Listowel Celtic , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.

8-15 MEK Utd v Castlemaine Utd , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.

Sunday 8th April 2018

Denny Premier A

11-30 Listowel Celtic v Killarney Celtic .

3-30 Castleisland Afc v Fenit Samphires .

5-30 Killarney Athletic v Dingle Bay Rovers .

Denny Premier B

11-30 AC Athletic v Classic Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.

11-30 Killorglin Afc v Killarney Celtic B .

11-30 Castleisland B v Camp United .

5-30 Rattoo Rovers v Tralee Celtic .

Denny Division 1A

11-30 QPR v Strand Road Fc .

2-00 Inter Kenmare v Ballyheigue Athletic .

Denny Division 1B

11-30 Castlegregory Celtic v Asdee Rovers .

11-30 Windmill United v St Brendans Park , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.

5-30 Castlemaine Utd v Mastergeeha Fc .

Denny Division 2A

3-30 Mitchels Avenue B v Ballymac Celtic , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.