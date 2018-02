KDL Fixtures Revealed

Wednesday 14th February

Denny Youth League

5-00 St Brendans Park v Listowel Celtic, Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch.

Friday 16th February

Denny Premier B

7-00 Castleisland B v Classic Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch.

Denny Division 1B

7-00 Asdee Rovers v Castlemaine United , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.

Saturday 17th February

FAI Youth Cup 4th Round , Last 16 (extra time & pens if needed)

12-00 St Brendans Park v Conn Rangers , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch .

FAI U17 Cup 4th Round , Last 16 (extra time & pens if needed)

2-00 Tralee Dynamos v Douglas Hall , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch .

Munster Junior Cup 5th Round , Last 16 (extra time & pens if needed)

2-00 Waterford Crystal v Killarney Celtic , Venue Waterford .

Denny Division 2A

7-30 Killorglin Fc B v Ballymac Celtic , Venue Killorglin All Weather Pitch .

Sunday 18th February

Greyhound Bar KO Cup 1st Round (extra time & pens if needed)

2-30 Castleisland A v CG Killarney .

Denny Premier A

11-30 Tralee Dynamos v Listowel Celtic.

4-00 Killarney Athletic v Mastergeeha Fc .

Denny Premier B

11-30 Mitchels Avenue v Killorglin Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.

3-30 AC Athletic v Rattoo Rovers , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.

Denny Division 1A

2-00 Inter Kenmare v Ballyhar Dynamos .

2-00 QPR v Skeliga Fc .

Denny Division 1B

11-30 Killarney Athletic B v Listowel Celtic B.

1-30 Windmill United v St Brendans Park, Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.

Denny Division 2B

11-30 Lisard Wanderers v Mainebank Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.

1-30 Spa Road Fc v Ballyheigue Athletic B , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.