KDL Fixtures Revealed

Weekending Sunday 11th February 2018
Friday 9th February
Charity Fundraiser
7-00 Bons Secours Hospital v Tralee Garda, Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch.
Denny Premier A
7-30 Fenit Samphires v Castleisland Afc, Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.
Saturday 10th February
Denny U17 League
2-00 Fenit Samphires v Asdee Rovers .
12-00 Rattoo Rovers v Listowel Celtic .
2-00 Ballyhar Dynamos v Tralee Dynamos .
Denny Youth League
2-00 Castleisland Afc v St Brendans Park .
Denny Premier B
7-30 Killorglin Fc v Rattoo Rovers , Venue Killorglin All Weather Pitch .
Denny Division 2B
7-00 Mainebank Fc v Lisard Wanderers , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch.
Sunday 11th February
FAI Junior Cup 7th Round Last 16 (extra time & pens if needed)
2-00 Killarney Celtic v North End United , Venue Celtic Park .
Greyhound Bar KO Cup 1st Round (extra time & pens if needed)
11-30 Windmill United v Castleisland B , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
3-30 Spa Road v Tralee Celtic , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.
Denny Premier A
11-30 Listowel Celtic v Tralee Dynamos .
4-00 Dingle Bay Rovers v Killarney Athletic , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .
Denny Premier B
1-30 AC Athletic v Mitchels Avenue , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
Denny Division 1A
11-30 Strand Road Fc v Inter Kenmare B , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.
2-00 QPR v Ballyheigue Athletic .
Denny Division 1B
11-30 Mastergeeha B v Castlegregory Celtic .
11-30 Killarney Athletic B v St Brendans Park.
Denny Division 2A
1-30 Tralee Bay Fc v Killorglin B , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.
Delegate Meeting;
Please note a delegate meeting of all clubs will take place at Mounthawk Park on Monday 12-2-2018 at 8-00pm sharp.
Clubs wishing to enter the Tommy Healy Memorial Cup must have their entry fee of €60 paid on or before Monday night.
Also, the draw for the Over-35 Domino’s Pizza Cup will be made. Clubs wishing to take part must have their entry fee of €30 paid on or before Monday night.
Also, the draw for the Domino’s Pizza U17 Cup will take place, again the entry free of €60 must be paid on or before Monday night.
Finally, the draw for the Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youths Cup will take place. Entry fee of €60 to be paid on or before Monday night