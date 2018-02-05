KDL Fixtures Revealed

Weekending Sunday 11th February 2018

Friday 9th February

Charity Fundraiser

7-00 Bons Secours Hospital v Tralee Garda, Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch.

Denny Premier A

7-30 Fenit Samphires v Castleisland Afc, Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.

Saturday 10th February

Denny U17 League

2-00 Fenit Samphires v Asdee Rovers .

12-00 Rattoo Rovers v Listowel Celtic .

2-00 Ballyhar Dynamos v Tralee Dynamos .

Denny Youth League

2-00 Castleisland Afc v St Brendans Park .

Denny Premier B

7-30 Killorglin Fc v Rattoo Rovers , Venue Killorglin All Weather Pitch .

Denny Division 2B

7-00 Mainebank Fc v Lisard Wanderers , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch.

Sunday 11th February

FAI Junior Cup 7th Round Last 16 (extra time & pens if needed)

2-00 Killarney Celtic v North End United , Venue Celtic Park .

Greyhound Bar KO Cup 1st Round (extra time & pens if needed)

11-30 Windmill United v Castleisland B , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.

3-30 Spa Road v Tralee Celtic , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.

Denny Premier A

11-30 Listowel Celtic v Tralee Dynamos .

4-00 Dingle Bay Rovers v Killarney Athletic , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .

Denny Premier B

1-30 AC Athletic v Mitchels Avenue , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.

Denny Division 1A

11-30 Strand Road Fc v Inter Kenmare B , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.

2-00 QPR v Ballyheigue Athletic .

Denny Division 1B

11-30 Mastergeeha B v Castlegregory Celtic .

11-30 Killarney Athletic B v St Brendans Park.

Denny Division 2A

1-30 Tralee Bay Fc v Killorglin B , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.

Delegate Meeting;

Please note a delegate meeting of all clubs will take place at Mounthawk Park on Monday 12-2-2018 at 8-00pm sharp.

Clubs wishing to enter the Tommy Healy Memorial Cup must have their entry fee of €60 paid on or before Monday night.

Also, the draw for the Over-35 Domino’s Pizza Cup will be made. Clubs wishing to take part must have their entry fee of €30 paid on or before Monday night.

Also, the draw for the Domino’s Pizza U17 Cup will take place, again the entry free of €60 must be paid on or before Monday night.

Finally, the draw for the Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youths Cup will take place. Entry fee of €60 to be paid on or before Monday night