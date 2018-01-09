KDL Fixtures Revealed

Saturday 13th January
FAI Junior Cup 6th Round Last 32 (extra time & pens if needed)
3-00 Willow Park v Killarney Celtic , Venue Kilmacoo Athlone .
Denny U17 League
2-00 Fenit Samphires v Rattoo Rovers .
2-00 Asdee Rovers v Listowel Celtic .
2-00 Killarney Athletic v Ballyhar Dynamos .
2-00 Mastergeeha Fc v Tralee Dynamos .
Sunday 14th January
Munster Youth Cup 4th Round Last 16 (extra time & pens if needed)
2-00 Kilfrush Crusaders v St Brendans Park, Venue Elton .
Denny Premier A
11-30 Killarney Athletic v Castleisland Afc .
2-00 Tralee Dynamos v Fenit Samphires .
Denny Premier B
11-30 Tralee Celtic v AC Athletic , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .
11-30 Camp United v Killorglin Afc .
2-00 Rattoo Rovers v CSKA Tralee .
2-00 Castleisland B v Mitchels Avenue .
Denny Division 1A
11-30 CG Killarney v Sporting Listowel .
11-30 Ballyhar Dynamos v Inter Kenmare B .
2-00 QPR v Skeliga Fc .
4-30 Ballyheigue Ath v Atletico Ardfert , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .
Denny Division 1B
11-30 Mastergeeha B v Asdee Rovers .
2-00 Castlemaine Utd v Castlegregory Celtic .
2-00 Listowel Celtic B v Annascaul Inch Utd .
2-00 Killarney Athletic B v Windmill United .
Denny Division 2A
11-30 Killorglin B v Ballymac Celtic .
11-30 Classic B v Mitchels Ave B , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .
2-00 Ballybunion Fc v Tralee Bay Fc .
Denny Division 2B
2-00 Lisard Wanderers v Ballyheigue Ath B , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .
2-00 CS Clochain Breanainn v Mainebank Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .