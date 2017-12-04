KDL Fixtures Revealed

Friday 8th December 2017

Denny Division 2A

7-30 Classic Fc B v Ballybunion Fc, Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .

Denny Division 2B

7-30 Mainebank Fc v Ballyheigue Ath B , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch.

Saturday 9th December 2017

FAI Youth Cup 3rd Round (extra time & pens if needed)

12-00 Listowel Celtic v St Brendans Park .

Denny U17 League

2-00 Asdee Rovers v Fenit Samphires .

Denny Youth League

2-00 Killarney Celtic v Killorglin Afc .

2-00 Tralee Dynamos v Castleisland .

2-00 Killarney Athletic v Ballyhar Dynamos .

Sunday 10th December 2017

Munster Junior Cup 3rd Round (extra time & pens if needed)

11-30 Killarney Celtic v Dingle Bay Rovers .

2-00 Tralee Dynamos v CG Killarney .

Denny Premier A

11-30 Castleisland Afc v Listowel Celtic .

11-30 Killarney Athletic v Fenit Samphires .

Denny Premier B

1-30 AC Athletic v CSKA Tralee, Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .

2-00 Rattoo Rovers v Castleisland B .

2-00 Killarney Celtic B v Mitchels Avenue .

Denny Division 1A

1-30 Atletico Ardfert v Inter Kenmare B , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .

Denny Division 1B

11-30 Castlegregory Celtic v Castlemaine United.

11-30 Annascaul Inch v Listowel Celtic B , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.

11-30 Asdee Rovers v Windmill United .

11-30 Mastergeeha B v Killarney Athletic B .

Denny Division 2B

11-30 Lisard Wanderers v Lenamore Rovers, Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .

Monday 11th December

Denny Premier B

7-30 Tralee Celtic v Killorglin Afc , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .

The Denny Kerry District League in conjunction with the FAI are holding a Referees beginners course on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th January 2018 at Mounthawk Park Tralee Co. Kerry . Anybody interested in doing this course are asked to contact Hon Sec John O’Regan on 086-2656605 to book a place. Please not a deposit of €20 must be paid to the Hon Sec on or before Monday 18th December. As this course is limited to 15 places only those who have paid their deposit will be considered. All clubs are asked to supply at least one candidate.