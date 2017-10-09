KDL Fixtures Revealed

Wednesday 11th October 2017
Denny Youth League
7-00 St Brendans Park v CastleislandAfc , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch .
Thursday 12th October 2017
Dominos Pizza Over 35 League
7-00 Classic Fc v Mastergeeha Fc ,Venue Mounthawk Park All-WeatherPitch
Saturday 14th October 2017
FAI Youth Cup 1st Round
2-00 Killarney Celtic v Shannon Town
2-00 Tralee Dynamos v Avenue United
3-00 Bridge United v Castleisland Afc
Denny Youths League
2-00 Ballyhar Dynamos v Killarney Athletic
2-00 Mastergeeha Fc v Killorglin Fc
Denny Division 2B
7-00 Spa Road Fc v CS ClochainBreannainn , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch
Sunday 15th October 2017
Munster Junior Cup 1st Round
11-30 Killarney Athletic v FenitSamphires
11-30 Tralee Dynamos v Tralee Celtic
2-00 Mastergeeha Fc v Killarney Celtic
Denny Premier B
11-30 Castleisland B v Killarney Celtic B
11-30 CSKA Tralee v Classic Fc ,Venue Mounthawk Park All-WeatherPitch
11-30 Killorglin Fc v Mitchels Avenue Fc
Denny Division 1A
2-00 CG Killarney v Strand Road Fc
Denny Division 1B
11-30 St Brendans Park v Castlegregory Celtic
1-30 Windmill United v Killarney Athletic B , VenueMounthawk Park Grass Pitch
Denny Division 2A
1-30 Classic Fc B v Tralee Bay Fc ,Venue Mountahwk Park All WeatherPitch
2-00 Killorglin Fc B v Mitchels Avenue B
Denny Division 2B
2-00 Sneem Santos v Lisard United , Venue To Be Confirmed