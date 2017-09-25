KDL Fixtures Revealed

Tuesday 26th September 2017
Denny Premier B
7-00 Castleisland B v CSKA Tralee, Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .
Friday 29th September 2017
FAI Junior Cup 2nd Round
8-00 Tralee Dynamos v Broadford Utd, Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch .
Saturday 30th September 2017
FAI Junor Cup 2nd Round
7-00 Classic Fc v Ballyheigue Athletic , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch .
7-00 Killarney Celtic v Rineanna Rovers , Venue Celtic Park .
Denny Youth League North Section
4-00 Tralee Dynamos v St Brendans Park .
Denny Youth League South Section
4-00 Killarney Athletic v Killarney Celtic .
4-00 Castleisland Afc v Killorglin Fc .
Sunday 01st October 2017
SSE Airtricity U17 Shield 1st Round
2-00 Kerry DL v Limerick Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch .
FAI Junior Cup 2nd Round
2-00 Tralee Celtic v Rathkeale Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .
2-00 Mitchels Avenue v Newcastlewest Rovers, Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .
2-00 Castleisland Afc v Shannonside
2-00 Mastergeeha Fc v Glin Rovers
2-00 Listowel Celtic v Abbeyfeale Utd
2-00 Inter Kenmare v CG Killarney
2-00 AK United v Dingle Bay Rovers
2-00 EnnisTown v Fenit Samphires
Denny Division 1A
11-30 Sporting Listowel v QPR , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .
2-30 Skeliga Fc v Strand Road Fc .
Denny Division 1B
11-30 Castlegregory Celtic v Listowel Celtic B .
11-30 Castlemaine Utd v Killarney Athletic B .
11-30 Asdee Rovers v St Brendans Park .
Denny Division 2A
11-00 Classic Fc B v Clanmaurice Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch.
Denny Division 2B
2-00 Lenamore Rovers v Ballyheigue Athletic B .