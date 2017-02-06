KDL Fixtures Revealed

Friday 10th February 2017
Denny Premier A
7-30 Dingle Bay Rivers v Castleisland Afc , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch**.
Saturday 11th February 2017
Denny U17 League
2-00 Listowel Celtic B v Castleisland .
2-00 Killorglin Fc v Listowel Celtic A .
2-00 St Brendans Park v Tralee Dynamos .
Denny Premier B
7-00 CSKA Tralee v Killarney Celtic B , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch**.
Sunday 12th February 2017
Munster Junior Cup 5th Round Last 16 (Extra time & penalties if needed)
2-00 Nenagh Afc v Killarney Celtic .
Greyhound Bar KO Cup 2nd Round Replay (Extra time & penalties if needed)
11-30 Killarney Athletic v Castlegregory Celtic .
Denny Premier A
11-30 Inter Kenmare v Tralee Dynamos .
Denny Premier B
11-30 Mastergeeha Fc v Castleisland B .
3-30 AC Athletic v Ballymac Galaxy , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch**.
Denny Division 1A
2-00 Ballyhar Dynamos v Mitchels Avenue .
1-30 Tralee Celtic v CG Killarney , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch**.
2-00 QPR v Atletico Ardfert .
Denny Division 1B
11-30 Sporting Listowel v Killarney Athletic B , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch**.
1-30 Inter Kenmare v Listowel Celtic B .
3-30 Strand Road v Mastergeeha B , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.
Denny Division 2
1-30 Windmill United B v Ballyheigue Athletic , Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .
11-30 Mitchels Avenue B v CS Abbeydorney , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .