KDL Fixtures Revealed

Friday 10th February 2017

Denny Premier A

7-30 Dingle Bay Rivers v Castleisland Afc , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch**.

Saturday 11th February 2017

Denny U17 League

2-00 Listowel Celtic B v Castleisland .

2-00 Killorglin Fc v Listowel Celtic A .

2-00 St Brendans Park v Tralee Dynamos .

Denny Premier B

7-00 CSKA Tralee v Killarney Celtic B , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch**.

Sunday 12th February 2017

Munster Junior Cup 5th Round Last 16 (Extra time & penalties if needed)

2-00 Nenagh Afc v Killarney Celtic .

Greyhound Bar KO Cup 2nd Round Replay (Extra time & penalties if needed)

11-30 Killarney Athletic v Castlegregory Celtic .

Denny Premier A

11-30 Inter Kenmare v Tralee Dynamos .

Denny Premier B

11-30 Mastergeeha Fc v Castleisland B .

3-30 AC Athletic v Ballymac Galaxy , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch**.

Denny Division 1A

2-00 Ballyhar Dynamos v Mitchels Avenue .

1-30 Tralee Celtic v CG Killarney , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch**.

2-00 QPR v Atletico Ardfert .

Denny Division 1B

11-30 Sporting Listowel v Killarney Athletic B , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch**.

1-30 Inter Kenmare v Listowel Celtic B .

3-30 Strand Road v Mastergeeha B , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.

Denny Division 2

1-30 Windmill United B v Ballyheigue Athletic , Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .

11-30 Mitchels Avenue B v CS Abbeydorney , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .