The Greyhound Bar KO Cup Final is the feature of 3 deciders at Mounthawk Park today.

That’s first up at 2 between Killarney Celtic and Killarney Athletic.

Celtic manager Eoghan Donnellan

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/celtic-9.mp3

The Denny Division 1A League Final replay follows at 4.30, with CG Killarney and QPR in opposition.





QPR joint manager Aonghus O’Leary

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/AONghus.mp3

CG Killarney manager Darragh O’Regan

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/CGKillarney.mp3

Final number 3 comes in the Denny U17 League.

At 6.30 it’s St Brendans Park v Rattoo Rovers.