A disappointed KCYMS have lost out to Templeogue in the Hula Hoops Under 18 Men’s National Cup Semi-Final in Neptune Stadium today.

After a slow start, Templeogue were first to score with two points following a foul by KCYMS.

Many KCYMS players were plagued with illness throughout, and this showed in the final quarter.

It finished Templeogue 72, KCYMS 61.